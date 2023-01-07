Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The INSANE World of False Christian Teachers
85 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

This video addresses all the preachers who teach false doctrine. Popularity in this video is revealed in 898,882 views on November 1, 2022. Christians need to avoid these teachers. Someone claimed that a third of these teachers were not false teachers. Let's see if these teachers do not belong on the list. One by one he goes through the list and proves his case beginning with Fred Price. Fred Price says he follows Jesus' steps, that's why he drives a Rolls Royce. Mirrored 

Keywords
fred pricefalse teachersrolls royce

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket