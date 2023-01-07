The INSANE World of False Christian Teachers

This video addresses all the preachers who teach false
doctrine. Popularity in this video is revealed in 898,882 views on November 1,
2022. Christians need to avoid these teachers. Someone claimed that a third of
these teachers were not false teachers. Let's see if these teachers do not
belong on the list. One by one he goes through the list and proves his case
beginning with Fred Price. Fred Price says he follows Jesus' steps, that's why
he drives a Rolls Royce. Mirrored
