Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 14, 2024

Episode 2279 - Does diet affect your cognitive functioning? -How many are being left with lifelong disabilities from the COVID shot? -How important is exercise to the brain? -Is fasted cardio or fasted training effective or not? -Pfizer CEO now say their new focus is oncology. -Genocide in Gaza. Is this hellyweird starlet a dude? -How safe will be vaccine injections for animals? Fireside chat today!

