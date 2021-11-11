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COMIRNATY CONSPIRACY: Government Caught Lying in Court About Pfizer Approved Shot
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123 views • November 11, 2021
https://rumble.com/vp1abl-comirnaty-conspiracy-government-caught-lying-in-court-about-pfizer-approved.html
Has the government finally been caught in their lie about Pfizer's bait and switch with BioNTech and the supposedly only renamed FDA-approved version Comirnaty? Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a bombshell from a court case in Florida and leaked pictures from soldiers which proves they know its a fraud and are pushing it on our troops and kids anyway.
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Has the government finally been caught in their lie about Pfizer's bait and switch with BioNTech and the supposedly only renamed FDA-approved version Comirnaty? Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a bombshell from a court case in Florida and leaked pictures from soldiers which proves they know its a fraud and are pushing it on our troops and kids anyway.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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