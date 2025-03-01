CNN : The assessment of Zelya's visit.

Adding:

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Volodin:

On the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine and the conclusions that can be drawn

Today, everyone is discussing yesterday's meeting between Trump and Zelensky and the conclusion of a deal between the U.S. and Ukraine regarding rare earth metals. Or rather, the refusal of that deal.

The resources that countries possess are an important topic. Therefore, when discussions arise about them, the advantages characterized by the presence of natural wealth, reserves of rare metals, oil, and gas are highlighted.

However, if we look at the history of various states, including our own, one clear conclusion can be made — this is not the main thing.

Tsarist Russia had all these resources, but it ceased to exist in 1917.

The Soviet Union also had enormous reserves, but the country collapsed in 1991.

In the 1990s, Russia had resources, but it is difficult for all of us to remember that time. It certainly does not evoke positive emotions in anyone.

I will repeat what I said more than 10 years ago: Russia's advantage today compared to other countries is not oil, not gas, and not rare metals.

The advantage of our country is President Putin.

Therefore, now more than ever, during this time of challenges and external aggression, the consolidation of all citizens and political forces around the head of our state is extremely important. Relying on that unity, he will be able to defend the interests of the country and do everything for its security.

He has been able, during the most difficult times for Russia — in the early 2000s — to stop the war in the Caucasus, to unite the disintegrating Russian Federation, and to create a resilient political system and an effective economic model. This model demonstrates growth even in a situation where we have faced over 22,000 sanctions.

Our country has recently been overcoming many trials.

The role of the President in this is immense.

Analyzing the statements of the heads of state of France, Spain, Poland, and the leadership of Germany and the European Union following the recent meeting between Trump and Zelensky, one can conclude: they do not realize their responsibility to the citizens of their countries and do not look towards the future. Their behavior is inadequate. They are transitory leaders, creating significant problems primarily for their own people and countries, considering the residents of Ukraine as nothing more than disposable material.

The difference between our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and them is that he thinks first and foremost about the people and our country — Russia.

P.S.

Today is March 1.

Dear friends, my subscribers, spring has begun!

A time of hope, faith in the better!

Wishing you good spirits and a wonderful weekend!