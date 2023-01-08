X22 REPORT Ep. 2967b - Control Has Now Been Transferred To The Patriots, Panic In DC, Information Warfare

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2967b - Jan. 8 2023
Control Has Now Been Transferred To The Patriots, Panic In DC, Information Warfare
he [DS] has now lost control. The control has now been transferred to the patriots, panic in DC. The information war is about to be taken to the next level. The information that the patriots are going to put out is going to dwarf the propaganda. The fake news and [DS] will not be able to keep up with it, they will not be able to spin the information. The truth and facts will over take the propaganda, it's time to save America from the [DS].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
