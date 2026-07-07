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Pray for the Enemy: Why God Wants Every Soul
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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It wasn't just about fraud. It wasn't just about stolen elections or compromised politicians. The Fraud Fighter Summit in Vegas was something else entirely—a gathering where God himself was in the middle of it all.


Julie shares a powerful message received during that event, one that corrected her delivery and shifted her perspective. The Lord Jesus was right there, using every person in that room. And the message she received was clear: pray for the enemy.


The ones we want to see swinging. The ones who hurt our children. The monsters we rant about. They deserve everything coming to them—but God wants every soul. Every single one.


It's not easy. It's actually incredibly difficult. But that is exactly what he asks of us. Why? Because he loves every soul, no matter what they did. This is his war. This is his justice. His timing. His glory.


We already won. But we must understand why. It is God and God alone bringing us peace, joy, and justice. President Trump is in his army. God is using his people to assist on the worldly battleground. The believers. The ones who have eyes to see and ears to hear. The warriors who will not back down.


Keep praying for the enemy. Keep talking to God. Keep listening. Keep speaking truth. Keep praising.


If you are in fear, doubt, or frustration—give it all to God. We already won because God is so, so good.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



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