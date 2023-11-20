Rebellion Against God--The Luciferian Agenda Part Three

11/19/2023
Psalm 2 Rebellion Against God—the Luciferian Agenda
Intro: This world is in rebellion against God pure and
simple. They hate Biblical values, they
hate Biblical morals, they hate Biblical Exclusivity, They hate Biblical
creation and Biblical stewardship of the earth.
I’m not done yet….They hate Biblical government, They hate Biblical
reasoning, They hate the Bible! They hate God’s people Israel, and they hate
you and me who are a part of God’s church!
These are called Luciferians. They serve Satan as much as we serve God. They are entrenched in our governments, the media, Education, military, and big Business. Psalm 2 describes these people to a tee.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.