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The Fifth Element by Forever's End ™ ( 31st ANNIVERSARY LIVE RECORDED 2017 PJP JAM SESSION )
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53 views • August 25, 2019
"Notice the Daylight in the Window? Yes, this was in the Mornoon w/Coffee & Pastries too! lol WELCOME TO OUR HOUSE! We hope you like this candid sneak peek into our World. Thanks for Watching!"~METAL
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