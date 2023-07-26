How Did Giants Return So Fast?

This video goes with "Freewill for the new believer" found at https://www.brighteon.com/f8cc793a-0c23-4878-af2e-1045bbe20cb8 What did the flood destroy from the face of the earth, and why???? Two answers can be located within.
