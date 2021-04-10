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Third Jab Site Halted In 3 Days! Italian MP Drops Truth Bombs About Gates!!
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172 views • April 10, 2021
3 sites in 3 days being shut down yet they are not telling us any actual reasons why other than "a few adverse reactions". There is certainly more to this than meets the eye! A push for Pfizer and Modernas depop shot maybe? Meanwhile an MP in Italy calls out Gates for crimes against humanity! Will this go anywhere? Likely not but good to see a selected official speak some truth!
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https://www.cbsnews.com/news/johnson-johnson-vaccine-georgia-shut-down-side-effects/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/irish-public-health-data-reveals-outdoor-virus-transmission-extremely
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https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/irish-public-health-data-reveals-outdoor-virus-transmission-extremely
https://en-volve.com/2021/04/03/watch-italian-politician-calls-for-bill-gates-arrest-and-charge-of-crimes-against-humanity/
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