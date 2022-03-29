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The takedown of the Masters of the New World Order
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333 views • March 29, 2022
The rulers of the world remain in the shadows. Almost all are members of a racist supremacist tightly knit group that by deception has achieved almost total world domination. They promised to take down the whole world with them if they lose their hold on us. The complete breakdown of common sense and decency. The social construct destroyed by satanic state run divide and conquer tactics and the relentless lies and Marxist LBGTQ reprobate ideas of the false left right paradigm and anti- Christ teachings. Fear mongering, race baiting, shaming with guilt and mindless group think. And you committed suicide if you took the vaccine too, it gives you HIV AIDS. SUCKERS The Plan, click link: http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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