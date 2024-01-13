Create New Account
Illegal Immigration Is Making Life UNAFFORDABLE for Regular Americans, This is DESTROYING the US | TimcastIRL
GalacticStorm
2185 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

Illegal Immigration Is Making Life UNAFFORDABLE for Regular Americans, This is DESTROYING the US | TimcastIRL


Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/


Hosts:

Tim @Timcast (everywhere)

Ian @IanCrossland (everywhere)

Serge @sergedotcom (everywhere)

Luke Rudkowski @wearechange (YouTube)


Guests:

Vivek Ramaswamy @VivekGRamaswamy (X)

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO (X)


Podcast available on all podcast platforms!


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

