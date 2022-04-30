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Remote Viewing extraterrestrial manipulation in Russia Ukraine War
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249 views • April 30, 2022
Michael Salla.
On April 16, the Farsight Institute released a remote viewing project concerning President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle over the decision to intervene in Ukraine militarily. The "Vladimir Putin and His Inner Circle" project involved four highly trained remote viewers who identified an extraterrestrial factor influencing President Putin and his chief advisors. According to Farsight Institute Director, Dr. Courtney Brown, the extraterrestrial interference is part of a plan to entice human leaders into new agreements that will perpetuate secrecy and enable future manipulation to occur without being exposed.
This is a video version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on April 28, 2022 at: https://exopolitics.org/remote-viewing-et-manipulation-in-russia-ukraine-war/
To watch the Farsight Remote Viewing project on "Vladimir Putin and his Inner Circle," visit: https://farsight.org/FarsightPress/Vladimir_Putin_main_page.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P00mHLc4gCo
On April 16, the Farsight Institute released a remote viewing project concerning President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle over the decision to intervene in Ukraine militarily. The "Vladimir Putin and His Inner Circle" project involved four highly trained remote viewers who identified an extraterrestrial factor influencing President Putin and his chief advisors. According to Farsight Institute Director, Dr. Courtney Brown, the extraterrestrial interference is part of a plan to entice human leaders into new agreements that will perpetuate secrecy and enable future manipulation to occur without being exposed.
This is a video version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on April 28, 2022 at: https://exopolitics.org/remote-viewing-et-manipulation-in-russia-ukraine-war/
To watch the Farsight Remote Viewing project on "Vladimir Putin and his Inner Circle," visit: https://farsight.org/FarsightPress/Vladimir_Putin_main_page.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P00mHLc4gCo
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