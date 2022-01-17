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Are We Witnessing The End Of America?
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30 views • January 17, 2022
The left has successfully utilized mass formation psychosis in order to promulgate the decline of western civilization according to the subversion of the Bilderberg Group, the Davos confab, the World Economic Forum and the hidden hand of the wealthiest families on Earth unleashing their end game against humanity and freedom. If we do not stand now. Then we will not be able to fully stand up again against the blatant violations of our Constitution and our human rights.
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Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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