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IRAN ATTACKS IRAQI MILITARY BASES HOUSING AMERICAN TROOPS
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34 views • January 08, 2020
Iran has fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops in a revenge attack for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.
Thanks to NBC News
Thanks to NBC News
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