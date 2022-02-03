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Human Lab Rats! They Just Outted Their Plan on National TV.. [02.02.2022]
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82 views • February 03, 2022
The Nuremberg Code (1947)
The Nuremberg Code (German: Nürnberger Kodex) is a set of research ethics principles for human experimentation created by the U.S. v Brandt court as one result of the Nuremberg trials at the end of the Second World War. In a review written on the 50th anniversary of the Brandt verdict, Katz writes that "a careful reading of the judgment suggests that [the authors] wrote the Code for the practice of human experimentation whenever it is being conducted."[1]
In this context the Nuremberg code of 1947 is generally regarded as the first document to set out ethical regulations in human experimentation based on informed consent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuremberg_Code
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
https://research.wayne.edu/irb/pdf/2-2-the-nuremberg-code.pdf
https://www.ifcc.org/media/477732/15vollmann-j-1996.pdf
21,499 Views feb 2, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Qz0Jk2BEC_8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
The Nuremberg Code (German: Nürnberger Kodex) is a set of research ethics principles for human experimentation created by the U.S. v Brandt court as one result of the Nuremberg trials at the end of the Second World War. In a review written on the 50th anniversary of the Brandt verdict, Katz writes that "a careful reading of the judgment suggests that [the authors] wrote the Code for the practice of human experimentation whenever it is being conducted."[1]
In this context the Nuremberg code of 1947 is generally regarded as the first document to set out ethical regulations in human experimentation based on informed consent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuremberg_Code
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
https://research.wayne.edu/irb/pdf/2-2-the-nuremberg-code.pdf
https://www.ifcc.org/media/477732/15vollmann-j-1996.pdf
21,499 Views feb 2, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Qz0Jk2BEC_8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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