The National Divorce Is Already Here | Jesse Kelly
Published 7 days ago
Jesse says the national divorce isn't a sit-down, official split of the country, it is the gradual sorting of red and blue areas. Did you notice that this midterm cycle the red areas got redder and the blue bluer? It's the segmentation and sorting of political ideologies in the country. Indeed, the National Divorce is already happening.
