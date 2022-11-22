The National Divorce Is Already Here | Jesse Kelly

Jesse says the national divorce isn't a sit-down, official split of the country, it is the gradual sorting of red and blue areas. Did you notice that this midterm cycle the red areas got redder and the blue bluer? It's the segmentation and sorting of political ideologies in the country. Indeed, the National Divorce is already happening.
---
Subscribe to The First: https://youtube.com/c/TheFirstonTV?sub_confirmation=1
Download Our FREE App: https://www.thefirsttv.com/app/
Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter: https://www.thefirsttv.com/email/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.