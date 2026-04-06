From Challenge to Calling: A Family’s Autism Journey With Nonverbal Child - Juli Reynolds

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One in 31 children in the United States has autism, and for parents, the journey often tests faith and endurance. Juli Reynolds is the board chair of the Anchor of Hope Foundation, a Georgia-based Christian organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their caregivers through financial aid, community, spiritual encouragement, and programs promoting growth, independence, and purpose. The foundation defines developmental disability as one acquired in childhood requiring lifelong support, with autism being a primary example. Juli was inspired to become an Occupational Therapist after caring for her youngest brother with severe, nonverbal autism. She now helps connect parents with resources to support their children through every stage of life.
TAKEAWAYS
Anchor of Hope was founded to provide a "yes" for caregivers in a sea of "nos”
Disability acquired during childhood often requires lifelong support, which can be challenging for aging parents
Anchor of Hope is developing supported employment opportunities to provide pathways to independence, connection and long-term impacts
Anchor of Hope’s Autism Awareness Festival provides a place for families to connect with local resources and the community
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