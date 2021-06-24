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Kevin Freeman | Host of the Economic War Room | The Dangers of Communist China and Mainstream Media
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170 views • June 24, 2021
Kevin Freeman joins us to talk about 5 topics that we are not supposed to talk about including the communist invasion taking place in America, the Chinese influence in the U.S. government, the Ant Company, ANTIFA, and more.
#TheBlaze #KevinFreeman #EconomicWarRoom
#TheBlaze #KevinFreeman #EconomicWarRoom
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