Looking Forward to Spring!

I've got sprouts! Lettuces and squashes have poked up through the soil. All of the other seeds seem to be on their way, too. It's an exciting time in anticipation of the coming outdoor growing season that's only weeks away. Also, I came a cross a novel way to start seeds: using a banana as a fertilizer and seed starter. I'm giving it a try; why don't you, too? Just follow this link: https://youtu.be/hO5QAiGQgPw
🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.