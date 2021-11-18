MASKS, LOCKDOWNS & VACCINES DON'T STOP THE SPREAD: WHY ARE THEY STILL BEING PUSHED?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Government officials are infamously known for doubling-down on failed policies, especially when the results of those policies are out-of-sight and out-of-mind. But Covid authoritarianism is in everyone's face. For many people, masks are still forced onto their faces! The doubling-down on failure needs to stop.