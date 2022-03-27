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Life Insurance vs The 'Shot'
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119 views • March 27, 2022
Your Life Insurance and vaccinations. How many people are going to find this out the hard way?
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Video sourced from:
Mary @ 'We The People' News
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background theme music:
Fesliyan Studios
'Sneaky Action' by David_Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: there is no connection between 'We The People' News, Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video sourced from:
Mary @ 'We The People' News
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background theme music:
Fesliyan Studios
'Sneaky Action' by David_Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: there is no connection between 'We The People' News, Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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