FLASHBACK: John-Henry Westen warns about Francis' remarks on life and family in 2015

In May 2015, John-Henry gave a talk at the Rome Life Forum that presaged the destructive impact of Pope Francis' remarks and actions on the pro-life and pro-family movement. Seven years later, John-Henry's words remain as relevant as ever.

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