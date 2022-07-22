FLASHBACK: John-Henry Westen warns about Francis' remarks on life and family in 2015

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In May 2015, John-Henry gave a talk at the Rome Life Forum that presaged the destructive impact of Pope Francis' remarks and actions on the pro-life and pro-family movement. Seven years later, John-Henry's words remain as relevant as ever.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Francis_LifeFamily_072222
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Francis_LifeFamily_072222
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten