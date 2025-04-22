Putin meets with the Sultan of Oman for the first time

Haitham bin Tariq al-Said's visit to Moscow coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Key Statements from the Meeting Between Sultan of Oman and Putin:

➡️Putin announced that Russia plans to hold a summit with Arab countries later this year.

➡️Ahead of the Sultan’s visit to Russia, a “comprehensive package of documents” was prepared, Putin noted.

➡️The Sultan expressed Oman's interest in collaborating with Russia in energy, agriculture, and trade.

➡️The Sultan emphasized the desire for more Omani officials to visit Moscow and other Russian cities.

➡️Russia is hoping for further steps in energy cooperation with Oman, according to President Putin.

➡️The Sultan urged Russian businesses to establish branches in Oman and foster mutual investment.

Additionally, the governments of Russia and Oman signed an agreement to mutually waive visa requirements for holders of regular passports.

Adding:

No – Orban Votes Against Ukraine’s EU Membership in National Referendum

Brussels and the 'Tisa' party support Ukraine’s EU accession, which will destroy the Hungarian economy. We won’t let others decide our future! Vote in 2025. I’ve already cast my vote, Orban wrote on Facebook.