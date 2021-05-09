© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Christianity Part 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • May 09, 2021
Dear brethren in Laodicea please come and study with us as we learn more deeply what it means to be a Christian and answer some of the following questions:
What is Christianity?
The name “Christians”
Can one be perfect in this life?
How should Christians live?
Should Christians obey the laws of the land?
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
What is Christianity?
The name “Christians”
Can one be perfect in this life?
How should Christians live?
Should Christians obey the laws of the land?
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.