LITP: 053 YOUR CREDIT - Driving is Commerce (Traveling is Not Commerce)

Living In The Private Series: YOUR CREDIT - Driving Is Commerce. A private man or woman has the inherent
and inviolable ‘right to travel’.
The Common Law acknowledges that a private man or woman has the inborn Right to travel the nation's roads without the requirement for a driver license or a registered vehicle.
YOUR CREDIT . . . LITP: 050
YOU FUNDED YOUR LOAN . . . LITP: 050
THE BURDEN OF PROOF . . .LITP: 051
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE . . . LITP: 051
TRICKS OF THE TRADE* . . . LITP: 051
NOTICING PRESENTMENTS . . . LITP: 052
DRIVING IS COMMERCE . . . LITP: 053
