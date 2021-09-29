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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 60: That Girl is on Fire!
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20 views • September 29, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! We welcome Dr. Kandiss Taylor, gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, to discuss some drama that happened at the Trump rally last weekend, and expose some corruption and pay to play in the Georgia GOP.
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean:
https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Check out Dr. Kandiss Taylor at kandisstaylor.com for her platform and all her social media links. And hit that donate button- surely honesty, integrity and patriotism is worth more than a cup of coffee to you. Send her $5 or $10 or whatever you think freedom is worth!
Dr. Kandiss Taylor will be rallying in South Georgia this weekend! Come see her in Brunswick on Friday 10/1 at 6pm at the Mary Ross Waterfront Park, in Savannah on Saturday 10/2 at 2pm at the Bridge Church, in Hinesville on Saturday at 6pm on Old Sunbury Rd., or in Richmond Hill on Sunday 10/3 at 4pm at the 17 South Rod & Gun Club.
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean:
https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Check out Dr. Kandiss Taylor at kandisstaylor.com for her platform and all her social media links. And hit that donate button- surely honesty, integrity and patriotism is worth more than a cup of coffee to you. Send her $5 or $10 or whatever you think freedom is worth!
Dr. Kandiss Taylor will be rallying in South Georgia this weekend! Come see her in Brunswick on Friday 10/1 at 6pm at the Mary Ross Waterfront Park, in Savannah on Saturday 10/2 at 2pm at the Bridge Church, in Hinesville on Saturday at 6pm on Old Sunbury Rd., or in Richmond Hill on Sunday 10/3 at 4pm at the 17 South Rod & Gun Club.
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