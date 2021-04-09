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Monopoly - Follow The Money
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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162 views • April 09, 2021
Monopoly: an overview of the Great Reset.

This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just 1 hour.
The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands.

We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.

In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English.
We think it is a very important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.

The maker sees this video as an open source project.
Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopoly​

Much Love,

Vrouwen voor Vrijheid
Women for Freedom
The Netherlands

Wish to know more about us?
Visit: https://linktr.ee/vrouwenvoorvrijheid

Original video by: Vrouwen voor Vrijheid (Women For Freedom)
Original url: https://youtu.be/D2t4u_tEefM
Keywords
human rightsthe great reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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