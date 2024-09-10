Plasma Donation:Processing And Purification 🩸🔬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🩸 When plasma is donated, how is it processed before it's put back into someone?
Dr. Dobri Kiprov, a leader in Therapeutic Apheresis and immunotherapy, explains the fascinating process! 🔥
🔬 Plasma undergoes a process called bone fractionation, which separates and purifies its components.
Modern technology and thermal manipulations ensure any potential viral particles are removed. 🔬✨
Want to learn more? 🎧 Click the link in the bio or description above to listen to the full episode.