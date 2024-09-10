Plasma Donation:Processing And Purification 🩸🔬

🩸 When plasma is donated, how is it processed before it's put back into someone?

Dr. Dobri Kiprov, a leader in Therapeutic Apheresis and immunotherapy, explains the fascinating process!

🔬 Plasma undergoes a process called bone fractionation, which separates and purifies its components.

Modern technology and thermal manipulations ensure any potential viral particles are removed. 🔬✨

