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Dr. José Luis Sevillano: 'Something is radiating already with qualities that aren't non-ionizing but ionizing'
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53 views • August 16, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/ionizing-radiation.html
Concerns regarding 5G antennas are limited to thinking of a non-ionizing radiation that produces the same clinical picture as that of COVID-19. However, accurate analog meters such as Gauger counters are registering numbers corresponding to ionizing radiation, even if there are no antennas nearby.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Concerns regarding 5G antennas are limited to thinking of a non-ionizing radiation that produces the same clinical picture as that of COVID-19. However, accurate analog meters such as Gauger counters are registering numbers corresponding to ionizing radiation, even if there are no antennas nearby.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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