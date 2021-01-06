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The MOMENT the "MOB" Breached the Capital Building
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110588 views • January 06, 2021
Does this look like a MOB... Regular folks just walk in.
This is after the Police let the ANTIFA thugs in and a guy is a hoodie waving them in. https://www.brighteon.com/a5a53fa9-1a3e-413b-abc5-27f95295a0ee
This is after the Police let the ANTIFA thugs in and a guy is a hoodie waving them in. https://www.brighteon.com/a5a53fa9-1a3e-413b-abc5-27f95295a0ee
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