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ToreSays Show_ Banned On Every Platform Since ShadowGate Release_ Aug 18, 2020
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34 views • August 18, 2020
* Show Starts at 4:35 min mark*
Tore has been banned on the few remaining platforms she still had a voice on since ShadowGate. Her website toresays.com has been scrubbed from the internet.
Watch Tore's' Political Analysis for Aug. 18, 2020.
**Tore Talks ShadowGate, Mail-in Voting, Huawei, Edward Snowden, Roger Stone, GabTV, Clinesmith, FISA Application, etc.
Tore has been banned on the few remaining platforms she still had a voice on since ShadowGate. Her website toresays.com has been scrubbed from the internet.
Watch Tore's' Political Analysis for Aug. 18, 2020.
**Tore Talks ShadowGate, Mail-in Voting, Huawei, Edward Snowden, Roger Stone, GabTV, Clinesmith, FISA Application, etc.
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