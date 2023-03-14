Be Ye Reconciled To God (Pastor Charles Lawson)

Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 12 2023
Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34
The Passover, Which Was a Death Angel Looking For Blood That Was Put On the Doorposts, is One of the Most Sacred Days of the Jewish Feast. Christ Dying on the Cross For Us Can Be Seen As Our Passover With the Shedding of His Blood and the Powerful Words, "It Is Finished." God Has Done It All, Sending His Son to Die For Our Reconciliation. It Is Now Up To Us To Receive Him, and If We Have Not Done So - What Is Keeping You From It?
Scripture: Exodus 12:1-2
