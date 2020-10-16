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[Oct 16, 2020] Civil War 2020 How We're Being Divided & What We Can Do Before It's Too Late (mirrored) (13.1K views on YouTube)
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51 views • December 29, 2021
Wow! This video is just far too good not to share. It was created by my friend Dave Wise (who granted me permission to mirror this here) as his premiere video in a series he's launching on his new YouTube channel. Please be sure to subscribe for more content:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDuTU18QZPEadTqjAQiL1LQ
This is a must watch episode that gives actionable solutions to our current conflict problems. Are we heading for a second civil war? Is the media manipulating us, if so why and how? Can we trust our political leaders who say they'll fix these problems for us? What are goals that will unite us rather than divide us right now? These questions and more are asked and solutions are provided where possible. Learn how confirmation bias, framing bis, availability heuristic and other powerful social and psychological models are being used to keep us at war and what we can do about it to stop it.
Realistic Conflict Theory is a ploy being used against us by aggravators. How exploiting our weaknesses and In-group bias is being used to divide us, win political elections, fulfill agendas, and reduce our influence to manage our nations government and communities at home.
https://thenewreachseries.com/
Subscribe to be notified of the release of the complete Interviews with John Sullivan and Casey Robertson or visit and subscribe to www.thenewreachseries.com
Video Chapters:
00:00 Start (Introductory Questions)
01:12 Is it US vs Them or Us vs Us
02:27 Utah and Two Groups at Odds
03:30 Is Civil War Coming?
05:18 How Realistic Conflict Theory works with Ingroups and Outgroups
07:13 The Robbers Cave Experiment (phases 1, 2 and 3 overview)
09:50 Superordinate Goals that helped unite the groups at Robbers Cave
11:09 Knowing there is another group - The real threat to our success
11:51 Solution #1 Be Willing - Framing Bias - Availability Heuristic
13:55 Solution #2 Be Aware - Confirmation Bias - A "Them" group - Immeasurable numbers of ingroups and outgroups
16:09 Solution #3 Contact Hypothesis - Intergroup and intragroup evidence
16:43 How Coronavirus mandate are making contact hypothesis hard to accomplish
18:44 How to make Contact Hypothesis work under covid restrictions
19:49 Solution #4 Superordinate Goals - Suggestions for what we can do peacefully- Why certain goals we're working on now aren't working
21:48 The Two-Side-Facade that's keeping us divided - How we can change it
23:20 Superordinate Goals that need serious attention now
24:10 Testing the interest of our leaders to really help us with our interests
24:49 Can we trust those who say they'll fix it for us?
26:08 Closing thoughts and encouragement
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDuTU18QZPEadTqjAQiL1LQ
This is a must watch episode that gives actionable solutions to our current conflict problems. Are we heading for a second civil war? Is the media manipulating us, if so why and how? Can we trust our political leaders who say they'll fix these problems for us? What are goals that will unite us rather than divide us right now? These questions and more are asked and solutions are provided where possible. Learn how confirmation bias, framing bis, availability heuristic and other powerful social and psychological models are being used to keep us at war and what we can do about it to stop it.
Realistic Conflict Theory is a ploy being used against us by aggravators. How exploiting our weaknesses and In-group bias is being used to divide us, win political elections, fulfill agendas, and reduce our influence to manage our nations government and communities at home.
https://thenewreachseries.com/
Subscribe to be notified of the release of the complete Interviews with John Sullivan and Casey Robertson or visit and subscribe to www.thenewreachseries.com
Video Chapters:
00:00 Start (Introductory Questions)
01:12 Is it US vs Them or Us vs Us
02:27 Utah and Two Groups at Odds
03:30 Is Civil War Coming?
05:18 How Realistic Conflict Theory works with Ingroups and Outgroups
07:13 The Robbers Cave Experiment (phases 1, 2 and 3 overview)
09:50 Superordinate Goals that helped unite the groups at Robbers Cave
11:09 Knowing there is another group - The real threat to our success
11:51 Solution #1 Be Willing - Framing Bias - Availability Heuristic
13:55 Solution #2 Be Aware - Confirmation Bias - A "Them" group - Immeasurable numbers of ingroups and outgroups
16:09 Solution #3 Contact Hypothesis - Intergroup and intragroup evidence
16:43 How Coronavirus mandate are making contact hypothesis hard to accomplish
18:44 How to make Contact Hypothesis work under covid restrictions
19:49 Solution #4 Superordinate Goals - Suggestions for what we can do peacefully- Why certain goals we're working on now aren't working
21:48 The Two-Side-Facade that's keeping us divided - How we can change it
23:20 Superordinate Goals that need serious attention now
24:10 Testing the interest of our leaders to really help us with our interests
24:49 Can we trust those who say they'll fix it for us?
26:08 Closing thoughts and encouragement
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
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