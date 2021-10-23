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Time to Think_ The Basic Data says It All - Simplified and Clear!
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70 views • October 23, 2021
The Fat Emperor - Ivor Cummins
Hey all here's an update with selected data, showing pure reality. Also later I retread the crucial ground of the mandates/passport madness. Hopefully simple logic will yet help the deluded to wake up!
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Hey all here's an update with selected data, showing pure reality. Also later I retread the crucial ground of the mandates/passport madness. Hopefully simple logic will yet help the deluded to wake up!
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
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