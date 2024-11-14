A brighter day for the Automotive community but there is still much to be done!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We now have what may be a mandate from above. Maybe. Certainly we will see the end of the climate hoax in some states and counties. Now is when you come in and can make a difference. The popular vote part is huge - we have had enough Communist BS - now to find that America we wanted to hand to our kids! There is still a LOT of work to do.