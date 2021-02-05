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Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney. talks to you directly as a humanitarian so rarely seen, her presentation is gripping and sincere, a must watch for ALL neutrals on mRNA.
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30 views • February 05, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold lays out the facts on HCH, lying politicians , government officials and big tech dictators who created a pandemic for total control. A passionate talk in front of a packed venue telling the truth that comes from the heart, amazing revelations.
Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney. talks to you directly as a humanitarian so rarely seen, her presentation is gripping and sincere, a must watch for ALL neutrals on Covid 19 and mRNA.
Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney. talks to you directly as a humanitarian so rarely seen, her presentation is gripping and sincere, a must watch for ALL neutrals on Covid 19 and mRNA.
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