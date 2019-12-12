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My Favorite Pens for Brush Lettering + Hand Lettering Tutorial
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3 views • December 12, 2019
Hi!! I have quite the hefty pen collection since I started lettering a few years ago, but I often find myself grabbing the same pens over and over. In this video, I show you my favorite pens and why. If you have a favorite pen, please tell me in the comments of the video! I, ...ahem..., may need to add to my stash...Ha!
To have your name entered in subscriber shoutouts, please comment below! I appreciate all your support in subscribing and liking the video. Thanks for watching! xoxo, Chelle
Check out where I rescued Piper from! https://www.icaredogrescue.org/ They were so great with helping us meet our sweet girl!
🖤S K I L L S H A R E (affiliate)
I have a few courses on Skillshare and if you would like to try the platform for free for 2 months, please click this link: https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/thelemonadestore
🖤 P A T R E O N
https://www.patreon.com/thelemonadestore.
You can support me on Patreon for as little as $1 a month! Get lettering worksheets for practice, access to courses, art prints, and personalized mail on certain tiers! THANK YOU for your support.
🍋 Items featured in the video are available in my A M A Z O N shop (affiliate):
https://www.amazon.com/shop/thelemonadestore or by clicking below for direct links.
-Crayola Broad Line: https://amzn.to/2NoDxfX
-Copy Paper: https://amzn.to/2Nrt83m
-Watercolor Paper: https://amzn.to/2oYyARN
-Sharpie Marker: https://amzn.to/33vRpuw
-Tombow Markers: https://amzn.to/34G0eSM
-Karin Markers: https://amzn.to/33sAwB0
-Papermate Flair: https://amzn.to/2K0mcI4
-Zig Pen: https://amzn.to/36BBmgC
-Prima Watercolor Paints: https://amzn.to/2CjM0ed
🍋 V I S I T M Y S H O P :
Apparel, Stickers, Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
Let’s Connect:
🖤 P I N T E R E S T
https://www.pinterest.com/lemonade_store
🖤 I N S T A G R A M
https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
🖤 T W I T T E R
https://twitter.com/lemonade_store
🖤 F A C E B O O K
https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤 E M A I L
[email protected]
FTC DISCLAIMER:
This video is not sponsored.
Links may be AFFILIATE LINKS: I'm a participant in Amazon, CreativeMarket, Skillshare & Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
To have your name entered in subscriber shoutouts, please comment below! I appreciate all your support in subscribing and liking the video. Thanks for watching! xoxo, Chelle
Check out where I rescued Piper from! https://www.icaredogrescue.org/ They were so great with helping us meet our sweet girl!
🖤S K I L L S H A R E (affiliate)
I have a few courses on Skillshare and if you would like to try the platform for free for 2 months, please click this link: https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/thelemonadestore
🖤 P A T R E O N
https://www.patreon.com/thelemonadestore.
You can support me on Patreon for as little as $1 a month! Get lettering worksheets for practice, access to courses, art prints, and personalized mail on certain tiers! THANK YOU for your support.
🍋 Items featured in the video are available in my A M A Z O N shop (affiliate):
https://www.amazon.com/shop/thelemonadestore or by clicking below for direct links.
-Crayola Broad Line: https://amzn.to/2NoDxfX
-Copy Paper: https://amzn.to/2Nrt83m
-Watercolor Paper: https://amzn.to/2oYyARN
-Sharpie Marker: https://amzn.to/33vRpuw
-Tombow Markers: https://amzn.to/34G0eSM
-Karin Markers: https://amzn.to/33sAwB0
-Papermate Flair: https://amzn.to/2K0mcI4
-Zig Pen: https://amzn.to/36BBmgC
-Prima Watercolor Paints: https://amzn.to/2CjM0ed
🍋 V I S I T M Y S H O P :
Apparel, Stickers, Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
Let’s Connect:
🖤 P I N T E R E S T
https://www.pinterest.com/lemonade_store
🖤 I N S T A G R A M
https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
🖤 T W I T T E R
https://twitter.com/lemonade_store
🖤 F A C E B O O K
https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤 E M A I L
[email protected]
FTC DISCLAIMER:
This video is not sponsored.
Links may be AFFILIATE LINKS: I'm a participant in Amazon, CreativeMarket, Skillshare & Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
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