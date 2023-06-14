Culture War | Guest: Lana Vasquez | Sex Trafficking | Go-Go Dancer Turned Child Rescuer | Life Impact International | Thailand | Brazil | The Amazon

Today, we have the privilege of talking with Lana Vasquez, who was rescued to rescue. She shares how she was just a single, 19 year old girl who said yes to God. Her personal vendetta was to protect and fight for vulnerable children and to reach youth before the age of 19. She describes how her simple, “ yes” caused her to be the founder of Life Impact International by the age of 25 which now has rescuing organizations established in Thailand, Brazil along with the first safe house in the Amazon.
Sponsors:
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first
order.
www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
Links:
https://lifeimpactintl.org/
https://linktr.ee/lifeimpactintl.org?fbclid=PAAabZv2bSmS76_L0Wj8N2jOOU2bdWe9f06m0JiwWjjbZfsTCZg9QzMD3LzXw_aem_th_AQwqc8QpzCwY9ZaUWUC7I31LlWE2vh6aF9FdsLFgIwovoT1dh78wNJJlZDf8EgBa55Q
https://instagram.com/lifeimpactinternational?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
https://instagram.com/lifeimpactbrasil?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
https://www.facebook.com/LifeImpactIntl?mibextid=LQQJ4d
www.momsonamission,net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.