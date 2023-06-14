Create New Account
Culture War | Guest: Lana Vasquez | Sex Trafficking | Go-Go Dancer Turned Child Rescuer | Life Impact International | Thailand | Brazil | The Amazon
Today, we have the privilege of talking with Lana Vasquez, who was rescued to rescue. She shares how she was just a single, 19 year old girl who said yes to God. Her personal vendetta was to protect and fight for vulnerable children and to reach youth before the age of 19. She describes how her  simple, “ yes”  caused her to be the founder of Life Impact International by the age of 25 which now has  rescuing organizations established  in Thailand, Brazil along with the first safe house in the Amazon. 


