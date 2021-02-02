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To a jew nothing is more insulting than the truth. Alexandre Solzhenitsyn
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191 views • February 02, 2021
It is not China it is not BLM or Antifa or the left or right. It is Zionist Freemason satanic anti Christ jews that work by deception 24 7 to destroy freedom. Alexandre Solzhenitsyn wrote in his famous book the Gulag archipelago that without jews there never would of been communism. Jews created communist China and Russia. It is the jews that infest governments to loot
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