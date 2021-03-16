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Islam and respect 3 16 2021 001
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11 views • March 16, 2021
For 1400 years years Moslems have been at war with not only Christians but all non-Muslims. They have burned and destroyed Churches and continue today. Throughout Europe Churches are destroyed and vandalized on an almost weekly basis. Piss in the direction of Mecca or draw a Muhammad cartoon, burn a Koran and these same Moslems go berserk. WTF? Ban Islam while you still can.
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