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The Crow Retrospective Review||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0009
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1 view • May 12, 2020
This week, we are looking at the last movie Brandon Lee was in, The Crow Now, the question on the table for this Retrospective Review is: Does this movie work on it's own or is it too similar to Tim Burton's Batman?
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If you like what you listened to, then please follow the Social Media Links so you can stay up to date on all MetrObelisk Radio Uploads:
Official Blog: www.metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
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Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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