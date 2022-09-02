The difference between annual and perennial plants

When starting a food forest people often ask us what the difference is between perennial and annual plants?





ANNUAL PLANTS





Annuals are plants that will germinate, flower, seed, and die off at the end of the season, but not before blooming a lot before the first frost arrives.





WHY CHOOSE ANNUALS?





- It's a great way to take gardening one year at a time without needing to commit to anything long term

- Annuals mature much quicker than perennials & biennials, therefore you get to enjoy the fruits of your labour that much faster

- Ideal for attracting pollinators and giving your garden a splash of colour

- They are perfect for filling in empty pockets in the garden





PERENNIAL PLANTS





Perennials are typically cold-hardy plants that will grow back in the spring. They usually bloom for only one season each year (either spring, summer, or fall).





WHY CHOOSE PERENNIALS?





- Planting perennials that are native to your region benefits the local pollinators and wildlife

- Require less maintenance/watering making them great in drought-prone areas

- Can be propagated by division or reseeding to perpetuate their population and keep them living longer

- A bit more costly initially, but are a good long-term investment because they return year after year





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