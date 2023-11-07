THE EZEKIEL PROPHESIES PART 3

The Biblical Old Testament Book of Ezekiel provides much information regarding the LORD God Almighty's plans for His Nation Israel. Ezekiel chapters 36, 37, 38 and 39 show God's amazing love for His chosen people. There is hope, and love, and joy in the end, but much occurs prior to that time. The Ezekiel Prophesies, Parts 1 through 4 takes a deep dive into this information to help people understand what's in store. May you be richly blessed. Amen.
Transcripts are located on www.theredwords.website/blog
