Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Members of the Swamp Are Selfish and Don't Care About The Harm They've Done
channel image
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
Shop now
24 views
Published 20 hours ago

Kash Patel | Members of the Swamp Are Selfish and Don't Care About The Harm They've Done - Real America’s Voice Contributor Kash Patel describes the political retribution that members of the Swamp have tried to unleash upon President Trump, who has exposed their corruption.


 "They are going after the man who is destroying the two-tier system of justice. They are going after the man who is standing for the majority of Americans because they know that unless they rig the system the Swamp is going to burn down, and they cannot have that happen because they will lose their careers," Patel said.


"They will lose their jobs and they will lose their corrupt ways. America will be better for it, but they're too selfish. They don't care."


RealAmericasVoice

Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v4d0yc9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-12-24.html

Keywords
swampkash patelreal america voice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket