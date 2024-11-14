CTP (S2E74, 20241116) [from NY it's] SATURDAY NIGHT [no, not LIVE, at Theaters] BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2E74 before audio version edits 31m 49s...
CTP S2E74 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Nov 16 2024 and thereafter) at:
http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E74) "[from NY it's] SATURDAY NIGHT [no, not LIVE, at Theaters]"
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus
"[from NY it's] SATURDAY NIGHT [no, not LIVE, at Theaters]" episode. BTS note: There is a 2nd segment for going into Gift buying/giving Season on "Buyer Beware" as well as a 3rd covering potential Coffee Gift giving thoughts but primary focus of episode is (let's proceed w/o Spoilers) SNL origins movie.
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info
Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics; and yes some more on Movies too" TheLibertyBeacon piece
Episode related pieces...
- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/11/blitz-important-historical-presentation-based-on-true-events-2440517.html (also write-up on ELEVATION (Anthony Mackie))
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/02/argylle-i-give-it-an-a-2440448.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/09/gods-not-dead-in-god-we-trust-5th-in-the-franchiseseries-2440497.html
- https://tinyurl.com/RonaldReaganMovie2024
- https://tinyurl.com/HollywoodHatefest
- https://tinyurl.com/Maleficent2Review
- https://tinyurl.com/LastChristmasReview (also discussion of HARRIET (about H. Tubman) and OVER-COMER movies)
- https://tinyurl.com/HollywoodRedemption
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13267400-christitutionalist-politics-s1e5-theater-lobby-for-snacks-politics
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/lets-go-to-the-lobby-get-ourselves-some-snacks-politics/
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13311537-christitutionalist-politics-s1e6-movies-snacks-and-politics-part-2
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/movies-snacks-politics-part-2/
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-CTP-S1E15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too
- Movies throughout the Ages: open.spotify.com/episode/1cVqDEuEtszwUFd9YZuBaa
- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14729714-christitutionalist-politics-s1emarspecial2-movie-talk-with-don-galade
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/10/live-from-new-york-its-saturday-night-no-not-live-in-theaters-now-2440510.html
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/free-speech-yelling-fire-in-a-theater/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/movies/2024/10/conclave-2440514.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2024/11/remember-contract-with-america-well-here-is-started-the-we-the-people-post-election-demand-list-3706876.html
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics
- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup
- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections
- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup
- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)
- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard
(CTP S2E74 Audio: 30m 48s, Sat XXX ?? 2024)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl, Used With Permission Under License ]