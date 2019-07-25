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How To Grow Oyster Mushrooms From Used Coffee Grounds Cheap And Easy - Part 1
Frozen In Time
Frozen In Time
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135 views • July 25, 2019
I've been looking into growing mushrooms for the past 8 months or so. What I have learned is that they have a great deal of medicinal properties and are a good source of protein. Amazingly, they can be grown quickly out of practically nothing. They don't need an artificial light source and can be grown in various types of media such as wood chips, coffee grounds, grains, straw and manure. It's self sustaining and can provide a constant supply of food in very little time. It's knowledge that everyone should have.

This is video 1 in a series that go on to show various methods of growing mushrooms from start to finish with ease.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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