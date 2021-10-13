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Funeral Director Proves Covid is Hoax Cover for Vaccine Genocide
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232 views • October 13, 2021
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Interview: British funeral Director risking his life by proving what is really happening to the dead and dying during the Covidscam.
"The reality is there is no Covid Pandemic and I'm living proof of that"
His contact details and name are in the film.
Interview by Max Igan from theCrowhouse
https://rumble.com/vlt8re-spanish-flu-the-original-vaccine-pandemic.html
https://rumble.com/vjgsnh-old-accurate-globalist-vaccine-genocide-warning.html
SHARE SHARE SHARE let everyone see what Covid is Really...
Interview: British funeral Director risking his life by proving what is really happening to the dead and dying during the Covidscam.
"The reality is there is no Covid Pandemic and I'm living proof of that"
His contact details and name are in the film.
Interview by Max Igan from theCrowhouse
https://rumble.com/vlt8re-spanish-flu-the-original-vaccine-pandemic.html
https://rumble.com/vjgsnh-old-accurate-globalist-vaccine-genocide-warning.html
SHARE SHARE SHARE let everyone see what Covid is Really...
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