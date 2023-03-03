Situation Update, Mar 3, 2023 - WHO "treaty" to assert global medical DICTATORSHIP over all nations and states

0:00 Intro

2:44 WHO "treaty"

18:31 Self Washing Dog

19:52 Prep With Mike: Ivermectin demo

27:47 German Defense Minister

38:28 Remote Kill Switch

52:58 Eulers Disk Science





- German Defense Minister admits Germany has NO ABILITY to defend itself in a war

- WHO pushing global medical dictatorship

- Will override ALL local authority: Counties, cities, states and nations

- Next pandemic "release" will happen after the WHO treaty is in place

- WHO "treaty" will be used to round up and exterminate political dissidents

- My self-washing dog (best method ever!)

- Agricultural ivermectin demonstration and using a volumetric pipette

- Physics demonstration with Euler's Disk (conservation of momentum)





