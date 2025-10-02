Shadow-Banned, JOOOS, Arrested for Twatting, Erika Kirk, “ANTI-ICE”, House Negroes for Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-09-29 #221
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #221: 29 September 2025
Topic list:
* Twatter sadly informs Johnny that he’s gone from invisible to banished—this must be a joke.
* Johnny reviews his list of the biggest Jew-baiters.
* An Israel-baiter is a JOOO-baiter.
* August 2020, the Federal Bureau of Inquisition twats out “IT’S THE JEWS!”
* What Limey cops do now: “You are under arrest for Twatting.”
* Argentinian predatory homosexual Bishop goes from “house arrest” to free-as-a-bird.
* Sure route to stardom: be a Jew who hates Jews.
* Bill Hicks’ Kurgan salute to Johnny.
* Erika Lane Frantzve- Kirk’s Romeland Security mommy.
* The ludicrous official story around the “ANTI-ICE SHOOTING”.
* Ancient hockey hero Boyd Anderson blames...THE JOOOS!
* Romanian sources on U.S. military sex-trafficking young girls.
* Does Johnny need to apologize to Morton for the TRUE meaning of “DOCTOR”?
* Jeff Rense has another angle on the assassination of our hero, Charlie Kirk.
* BREAKING! 12 yr-old “Sophia” has made a MIRACULOUS RECOVERY from the Minnesota Catholic school shooting.
* Zohar Kwami Mamadami is thankful for slaughtered babies.
* Regis’ own beauty lawyer “prosecuting Comey” for Donnie.
* “Trump blames Tylenol for Autism. ‘SCIENCE’ doesn’t back him up!”
* Erika Lane Frantzve- Kirk: “Evangelical” like Laura Silsby-Gaylor.
* MURDERING BLACK DEMON...knows where all the bus cameras are.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5