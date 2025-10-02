BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Shadow-Banned, JOOOS, Arrested for Twatting, Erika Kirk, “ANTI-ICE”, House Negroes for Genocide
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
121 followers
17 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-09-29 #221

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #221: 29 September 2025

 

Topic list:
* Twatter sadly informs Johnny that he’s gone from invisible to banished—this must be a joke.
* Johnny reviews his list of the biggest Jew-baiters.
* An Israel-baiter is a JOOO-baiter.
* August 2020, the Federal Bureau of Inquisition twats out “IT’S THE JEWS!”
* What Limey cops do now: “You are under arrest for Twatting.”
* Argentinian predatory homosexual Bishop goes from “house arrest” to free-as-a-bird.
* Sure route to stardom: be a Jew who hates Jews.
* Bill Hicks’ Kurgan salute to Johnny.
* Erika Lane Frantzve- Kirk’s Romeland Security mommy.
* The ludicrous official story around the “ANTI-ICE SHOOTING”.
* Ancient hockey hero Boyd Anderson blames...THE JOOOS!
* Romanian sources on U.S. military sex-trafficking young girls.
* Does Johnny need to apologize to Morton for the TRUE meaning of “DOCTOR”?
* Jeff Rense has another angle on the assassination of our hero, Charlie Kirk.
* BREAKING! 12 yr-old “Sophia” has made a MIRACULOUS RECOVERY from the Minnesota Catholic school shooting.
* Zohar Kwami Mamadami is thankful for slaughtered babies.
* Regis’ own beauty lawyer “prosecuting Comey” for Donnie.
* “Trump blames Tylenol for Autism. ‘SCIENCE’ doesn’t back him up!”
* Erika Lane Frantzve- Kirk: “Evangelical” like Laura Silsby-Gaylor.
* MURDERING BLACK DEMON...knows where all the bus cameras are.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
jewsfalse flagsjesuits
