Shadow-Banned, JOOOS, Arrested for Twatting, Erika Kirk, “ANTI-ICE”, House Negroes for Genocide

SR 2025-09-29 #221

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #221: 29 September 2025

Topic list:

* Twatter sadly informs Johnny that he’s gone from invisible to banished—this must be a joke.

* Johnny reviews his list of the biggest Jew-baiters.

* An Israel-baiter is a JOOO-baiter.

* August 2020, the Federal Bureau of Inquisition twats out “IT’S THE JEWS!”

* What Limey cops do now: “You are under arrest for Twatting.”

* Argentinian predatory homosexual Bishop goes from “house arrest” to free-as-a-bird.

* Sure route to stardom: be a Jew who hates Jews.

* Bill Hicks’ Kurgan salute to Johnny.

* Erika Lane Frantzve- Kirk’s Romeland Security mommy.

* The ludicrous official story around the “ANTI-ICE SHOOTING”.

* Ancient hockey hero Boyd Anderson blames...THE JOOOS!

* Romanian sources on U.S. military sex-trafficking young girls.

* Does Johnny need to apologize to Morton for the TRUE meaning of “DOCTOR”?

* Jeff Rense has another angle on the assassination of our hero, Charlie Kirk.

* BREAKING! 12 yr-old “Sophia” has made a MIRACULOUS RECOVERY from the Minnesota Catholic school shooting.

* Zohar Kwami Mamadami is thankful for slaughtered babies.

* Regis’ own beauty lawyer “prosecuting Comey” for Donnie.

* “Trump blames Tylenol for Autism. ‘SCIENCE’ doesn’t back him up!”

* Erika Lane Frantzve- Kirk: “Evangelical” like Laura Silsby-Gaylor.

* MURDERING BLACK DEMON...knows where all the bus cameras are.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5